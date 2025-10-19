Tech Giants Shift From China, Trump's Beef Pledge, Putin-Trump Tunnel Pitch: This Week In Politics

As the weekend comes to a close, let’s take a look at the top stories that made headlines in the business world.

Microsoft, Google, Amazon To Shift Majority Of New Product Production Outside China By 2026

Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is reportedly planning to move the majority of its new product manufacturing out of China by next year. This move is part of a larger trend among U.S. tech giants to diversify production outside of China.

The software giant aims to relocate the production of its Surface laptops and data center servers, including key components and assembly, starting next year. This follows a significant shift of its server production out of China and a goal to source at least 80% of the servers’ bill of materials (BOM) from outside the country.

Trump Vows To Lower Beef Prices ‘Pretty Soon’: ‘We Have A Deal…’

President Donald Trump has promised to tackle the soaring beef prices in the U.S., which have reached record highs. Trump assured that his administration is actively working to combat inflation, acknowledging that current beef prices are “higher than we want it.”

“We are working on beef, and I think we have a deal on beef,” Trump stated at the White House on Thursday.

Trump Likely To Invest In More Rare Earths, Bessent Says

The Trump administration is expected to acquire stakes in additional companies following China’s recent rare earth export restrictions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that the U.S. could purchase equity shares in other strategic industries.

Bessent emphasized the need for self-sufficiency or sufficiency with allies, especially in light of China’s actions.

Russian Official Asks Elon Musk To Build A ‘putin-Trump’ Tunnel

A Russian representative for foreign investment has urged Elon Musk and his tunneling company, The Boring Company, to construct a “Putin-Trump” tunnel beneath the Bering Strait, linking Alaska and Russia.

The proposal was made public by Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund, on Musk’s platform, X, as a “symbol of unity” stretching roughly 70 miles.

Trump Strikes Deal To Cut Fertility Drug Costs, Expand Coverage

President Donald Trump has announced that EMD Serono, a Massachusetts-based healthcare company, will reduce the price of Gonal-f, a widely used fertility medication. This is part of a broader initiative that includes new federal guidance allowing employers to offer fertility benefits separately from standard health insurance plans.

The drug is used in in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments to stimulate ovulation and produce multiple eggs. A single IVF cycle can cost patients thousands of dollars, and many undergo more than one cycle.

Photo: IAB Studio on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.