JD Vance Assures Marines Will Get Paid Amid 'Schumer Shutdown,' Blasts Democrats In Fiery Camp Pendleton Speech

Vice President J.D. Vance told U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton that they will continue to receive paychecks despite the ongoing government shutdown, while criticizing congressional Democrats for the funding impasse.

Vance Reassures Marines Amid Government Shutdown

On Saturday, Vance, appearing alongside Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and second lady Usha Vance during the Marine Corps' 250th anniversary celebration, praised the troops and relayed President Donald Trump's message of support.

"I bring greetings today from our commander in chief, Donald J. Trump, and he wanted me to tell each and every single one of you that he's proud of you, that he loves you," Vance said.

"And despite the Schumer shutdown, he is going to do everything he can to make sure you get paid exactly what you deserve."

Trump Administration Takes Action To Ensure Military Pay

Vance criticized congressional Democrats, saying, "Congressional Democrats seem to want to keep the government shut down, even though it would mean that a lot of you would not get your paychecks."

He also joked that failing to pay enlisted Marines could impact local bars in Southern California.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has introduced legislation to ensure military pay continues during the shutdown once unobligated funds run out.

Earlier this week, Trump directed Hegseth to use "all available funds" to guarantee troops' paychecks.

Democrats have prioritized negotiations on expiring health care tax credits before agreeing to reopen the government.

See Also: Google Tightens ‘Work From Anywhere’ Policy, With Even 1 Remote Day Counting As Full Week: Report

Vance Backs Trump Amid Shutdown While Schumer Blasts Leadership

J.D. Vance praised President Trump for ensuring Marines get paid despite the government shutdown and emphasized continued support for the U.S. Armed Forces.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) accused President Trump and White House budget chief Russell Vought of using Americans as "pawns" during the government shutdown.

The shutdown had prompted roughly 4,200 federal layoffs, including employees at Health and Human Services, Treasury, and Education.

Despite a last-minute Pentagon effort to ensure U.S. troops were paid, the shutdown continued with no end in sight.

Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi warned it could last five to six weeks, saying the temporary pay solution only delayed a breaking point.

Fellow economist Brendan LaCerda added that disruptions could escalate sharply after a month, impacting federal contractors, welfare payments, and consumer and investor confidence.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Lev Radin on Shutterstock.com

