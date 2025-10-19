China Accuses US Of Cyberattacks On National Time Center, Warns Of Threats To Financial Systems, Power Grid

China's Ministry of State Security on Sunday accused the U.S. National Security Agency of carrying out long-term cyberattacks on the country's National Time Service Center, saying it uncovered evidence of stolen data and credentials dating back to 2022, according to a statement posted on WeChat.

Smartphone Vulnerability Exploited

According to Reuters, the ministry said the NSA "exploited a vulnerability" in the messaging service of an unnamed foreign smartphone brand to access staff devices in 2022. The stolen credentials were then used to monitor employees' mobile devices and network systems.

Critical Infrastructure Impact

The ministry warned that such breaches could threaten communication networks, financial systems, power grids, and even international standard time.

The targeted center, part of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, is responsible for generating and broadcasting China's official time.

The National Security Agency did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

Network Attacks Continue

The investigation revealed that the U.S. carried out cyberattacks on internal network systems and attempted to target China's high-precision ground-based timing system in 2023 and 2024.

Escalating Cyber Tensions

China and the U.S. have increasingly traded cyberattack accusations in recent years, each portraying the other as its primary cyber threat.

The accusations come amid renewed trade tensions over China’s expanded rare earths export controls and U.S. threats to raise tariffs on Chinese goods.

In November 2024, U.S. officials attributed cyberattacks on AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), and Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) to Chinese hackers, a breach Sen. Mark Warner called “the worst telecom hack in our nation’s history.”

