Hamas Plans 'Imminent' Ceasefire Violation In Gaza: US Warns Of Civilian Risk, Potential Military Response

The U.S. State Department warned Saturday that Hamas is planning an imminent attack in Gaza, potentially violating the fragile ceasefire reached with Israel just a week ago.

Hamas Threatens Gaza Civilians Amid Fragile Ceasefire

The department said in a statement shared on X that any assault against Palestinian civilians "would constitute a direct and grave violation of the ceasefire agreement and undermine the significant progress achieved through mediation efforts."

Officials added that the U.S. would take measures "to protect the people of Gaza and preserve the integrity of the ceasefire" if the attack proceeds.

Since the ceasefire began, Hamas has reportedly killed at least 33 people in Gaza.

Hostage Returns And Rising Tensions Between Israel And Hamas

The militant group has delayed returning the bodies of hostages to Israel, with fewer than half delivered and one body not matching any known hostages.

Israeli Defense Forces officials confirmed that two coffins carrying dead hostages arrived in Israel on Saturday for identification.

President Donald Trump, who oversaw the peace plan, said earlier this week that "we will disarm" Hamas if the group fails to comply with the agreement, reported The Hill.

See Also: Trump in Talks To Appear On CBS' 60 Minutes Just Months After Securing Eye-Watering $16 Million Settlement: Report

Trump Warns Hamas As Gaza Ceasefire Holds Amid Hostage Release Plans

Last week, President Trump posted on Truth Social, warning that if Hamas "continues to kill people in Gaza, which was not the Deal," the U.S. "will have no choice but to go in and kill them," signaling a blunt threat of decisive action.

Earlier this month, Trump announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a peace plan, including a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and Israeli troop withdrawals.

He thanked mediators from Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey, calling the agreement a key step toward lasting peace and declaring, "BLESSED ARE THE PEACEMAKERS!"

The ceasefire held in Gaza, coinciding with Trump's visit to Israel, where he addressed the Knesset and attended a summit in Egypt focused on conflict resolution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed hope for reconstruction and unity, while thousands of Palestinians returned to northern Gaza, seeking peace despite the widespread destruction caused by the conflict.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Joshua Sukoff / Shutterstock.com