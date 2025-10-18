Donald Trump Faces 'No Kings Day' Protests As Millions March Nationwide, GOP Stays Silent Amid Authoritarianism Claims

Millions of Americans took to the streets on "No Kings Day," a nationwide protest denouncing President Donald Trump's leadership style and warning of what organizers called a growing threat to U.S. democracy.

Millions Rally Across US Against Trump's Alleged Authoritarianism

On Saturday, Rallies unfolded in dozens of cities, featuring marching bands, "We the People" banners, and protesters in inflatable frog costumes, a lighthearted but pointed display of resistance, reported The Guardian.

Organizers described the movement as a defense of the Constitution against what they view as Trump's consolidation of power amid an ongoing government shutdown.

"They say they're referring to me as a king. I'm not a king," Trump told Fox News on Friday, dismissing claims of authoritarianism.

Later, a Trump campaign account mocked the protests with a computer-generated video showing the president in royal attire, waving from a balcony.

Republicans Stay Silent As Controversial Counter-Events

At a separate event in California, Vice President J.D. Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attended a Marine Corps demonstration that drew controversy after live-fire exercises forced the closure of a major interstate.

"Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn't just wrong — it's dangerous," said Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.).

Despite earlier labeling the rallies "hate America" events, top Republicans, including House Speaker Mike Johnson, stayed quiet as the protests drew unexpectedly large crowds.

Lawmakers Unite In Support Of ‘No Kings Day’ Protests

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) urged Americans not to be intimidated by Trump or Republicans, emphasizing the importance of speaking out and defending democracy on "No Kings Day."

He highlighted that he marched in New York City alongside labor unions and citizens, stressing that America has no dictators and encouraging everyone to exercise their right to free speech in support of democratic values.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) praised protesters for standing up against bullying and authoritarian tactics, invoking historical lessons from Boston.

"In America, there are no thrones. No crowns. And NO KINGS." She criticized Trump as a weak bully whose intimidation has failed.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) called the turnout historic and framed it as just the beginning of a larger fight for democracy: "In America, We the People will rule."

Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) praised the peaceful "No Kings Day" protests, framing them as a patriotic response to Trump's leadership.

Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.) joined "No Kings Day" in Glastonbury, emphasizing the protest as a defense of democracy over party politics and stating, "We the people won't be silenced by Donald Trump and his cronies."

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) thanked the millions of Americans participating in "No Kings Day" nationwide, praising their stand against authoritarianism.

