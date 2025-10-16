Conservative Supreme Court Justices May Gut Voting Rights Act, Threatening Rights Of Minority Voters

The U.S. Supreme Court's conservative justices appear ready to undermine a key provision of the Voting Rights Act, potentially reshaping minority representation in congressional districts across the country.

Conservative Justices Question Scope Of Section 2 Protections

On Wednesday, during arguments in a major Louisiana redistricting case, justices explored whether Section 2, which bars voting systems that dilute minority influence, should remain enforceable, reported Reuters.

The case centers on a second Black-majority district created after a lower court ruled Louisiana's original map limited Black voters' power.

Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh told Janai Nelson, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, "Race-based remedies are permissible for a period of time… but they should not be indefinite and should have an end point."

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito questioned how far states can go in favoring their own political parties.

Republicans Move To Weaken Section 2 Protections

Louisiana's Republican-led legislature and the Donald Trump administration support curtailing Section 2 protections.

"Race-based redistricting is fundamentally contrary to our Constitution," said Louisiana solicitor general Benjamin Aguinaga.

Justice Department lawyer Hashim Mooppan argued that plaintiffs should have to present a map superior to the state's in respecting race-neutral principles.

Liberal justices pushed back. "The bottom line is just get rid of Section 2," Justice Sonia Sotomayor warned would be the effect of the proposed test.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked whether minority voters could receive remedies only if intentional discrimination is proven.

Lawmakers And Justices Push Back On Voting Rights Threats

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) warned on X that voters, not politicians, should choose their representatives and urged Congress to ban gerrymandering, cautioning that weakening the Voting Rights Act would silence more voices.

Rep. Troy A. Carter (D-La.) said he stands with the Congressional Black Caucus to defend the Voting Rights Act and protect the voices of Black Louisianians and all Americans as SCOTUS hears the Louisiana v. Callais case.

Breitbart reported Jackson likened Black voters being unable to elect their preferred candidates to disabled individuals lacking access to buildings, stating, “They don’t have equal access to the voting system. They’re disabled.”

