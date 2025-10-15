Kamala Harris Says She's Not Done Yet, Hints At A Political Comeback: 'You Might Bleed, And It Is Worth It'

Former U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris hinted that her 2024 presidential election loss might not be the end of her political career.

Harris Reflects On Presidential Run And Future Plans

Harris, who recently released her political memoir 107 Days, spoke at Fortune‘s Most Powerful Women conference on Tuesday about her brief presidential campaign that ended in defeat to Donald Trump, reported Fortune.

Her book is a reflective account that chronicles in vivid detail her ultimately unsuccessful 2024 presidential campaign against Trump.

When asked if her 107-day presidential run was the “ultimate glass cliff,” Harris said, “A cliff to me suggests finality, and I'm not into that.”

Harris recently chose not to pursue a bid for the California governorship.

The former VP emphasized that breaking barriers involves struggle and sacrifice, stating, “And when you break things, it might get cut and you might bleed, and it is worth it every single time.”

Harris Criticizes Trump Agenda But Praises Peace Deal Efforts

The remarks from Harris come at a time when the political landscape is in flux. She has been vocal about her concerns regarding the Trump administration’s actions, such as the Project 2025, which she claims is a blueprint for Trump to seize unchecked power.

Earlier, Harris also criticized corporate entities for bowing to political pressure, suggesting that they may be trading free speech protections for favors from the Trump administration. This was in response to the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel’s show over comments he made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk‘s killing.

However, she took to X on Monday to credit the president and his team for brokering peace and ending the Israel-Gaza war. "I commend the leaders and partners whose efforts made this agreement possible, including the President and his team." wrote Harris.

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



