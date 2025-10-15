US State Department Revokes Visas Of Six Who 'Celebrated' Charlie Kirk's Assassination, Says More To Follow

The U.S. Department of State has taken action against foreign individuals who allegedly celebrated the assassination of conservative figure Charlie Kirk by revoking their visas.

Visas of Six Individuals Revoked, More Identification Underway

On Tuesday, the State Department announced on X that it has revoked visas from at least six individuals who were accused of celebrating Kirk’s murder.

The agency stated, “Aliens who take advantage of America's hospitality while celebrating the assassination of our citizens will be removed.”

It also stated that it is actively identifying visa holders who have celebrated Kirk’s assassination and continuing to revoke their visas.

Some of the cases cited by the agency in subsequent posts included an Argentine who criticized Kirk’s rhetoric, a South African who mocked Americans mourning his death, and a Paraguayan who made derogatory remarks about him.

However, Harold Hongju Koh, former State Department legal adviser during the Obama administration, argued last month that revoking visas on this ground is a “First Amendment violation,” reported CNN.

See Also: Elon Musk’s Starlink Is Reportedly Being Probed For Alleged Role In Myanmar Scam Centers: ‘It Is Abhorrent’

Trump Posthumously Honors Charlie Kirk With Medal of Freedom

President Donald Trump on Tuesday posthumously awarded Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor, with Kirk's widow, Erika Kirk, accepting it on his behalf.

The assassination of Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, at a Utah Valley University event on September 10, has cast uncertainty over his political and business ventures. In 13 years, he had grown the organization into a major political force, generating nearly $500 million in revenue.

Social Media Posts Glorifying Kirk's Death Drew Scrutiny

Secretary of State Marco Rubio had previously stated that the agency was denying visas to individuals who were celebrating Kirk’s murder. In September, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau directed consular officials to track social media posts that glorified, justified, or trivialized Kirk’s death.

Following Kirk’s assassination, there were alleged comments made by employees of Microsoft's gaming division, Activision Blizzard, celebrating his death. This led to Elon Musk challenging Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) CEO Satya Nadella for an explanation.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Image via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.





