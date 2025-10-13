Israel Gets First 7 Hostages, Remaining 13 Handed Over To Red Cross— Trump Set To Receive Top Civilian Honors From Egypt And Israel

The Israeli military has announced the return of the first group of seven hostages, who are currently receiving medical assessments and reuniting with their families. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has arrived in Israel.

First Seven Hostages Arrive in Israel for Medical Checkups

On Monday, the Israeli military announced that the initial batch of seven hostages arrived at the Re'im military facility in southern Israel, where they will undergo medical evaluations and reunite with their families, reported CNN.

Hamas also released the last 13 surviving hostages and transferred them to the Red Cross, as per the Times of Israel.

The hostages are being escorted by members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Manpower Directorate along with IDF medical teams.

Meanwhile, President Trump is traveling to the Knesset in Jerusalem in his armored presidential car, The Beast, accompanied by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

Trump to Receive Top Civilian Honors from Egypt and Israel

Meanwhile, Israeli President Isaac Herzog announced that Trump will be granted Israel's top civilian accolade, the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor, in recognition of his role in securing the release of hostages.

Graham Stresses Curbing Iran; Bolton Cautions On Hamas Role

The return of the hostages and Trump’s role in the ceasefire came in the wake of the U.S. President’s declaration that the war in Gaza had come to an end.

Senator Lindsey Graham also emphasized the importance of keeping Iran in check to preserve progress in the Middle East, stating that any durable Middle East settlement must first neutralize threats from Iran-aligned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and constrain Iran.

However, former National Security Adviser John Bolton warned that Trump’s Middle East peace plan could unravel before it begins, hinging on the condition of Hamas laying down its arms and relinquishing power in Gaza.

