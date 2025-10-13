Elizabeth Warren Says Soon Americans May Have To Choose Between Paying For Health Care Or Electricity, Calls Coming Crisis 'Dire'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said in a social media post on Sunday that Republicans' "massive health care cuts" would send premiums soaring for millions, forcing some families to choose between medical bills and utility payments.

Warren Again Warns Of Soaring Premiums Amid Shutdown Fight

On X, Warren wrote, "Because of Republicans' massive health care cuts, millions of American families will see their premiums skyrocket. That could mean having to choose between paying for health care or electricity. That's how dire our health care crisis is. That's why Democrats are not giving up."

"The Republicans would rather shut down government than make sure that your health care costs don’t go through the roof. That’s what this fight is all about," she said in an accompanying clip.

Her warning came as the federal shutdown stretched into its 12th day, with House GOP leaders under mounting pressure to reconvene amid a funding fight with no clear end, as per an Associated Press report.

Warren and other Democrats argue the shutdown has morphed into a health-care standoff, with enhanced Affordable Care Act tax credits set to expire at year's end. Independent polling by KFF, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to health policy research, shows broad public support for extending the subsidies.

Republicans Push Back, Blame Democrats For Rising Costs

Republicans counter that Democrats are leveraging the closure to force through costly benefits and should reopen the government before policy talks continue. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), responding to Warren on X, listed what he called “simple facts” that show that it’s the Democrats who’ve “increased health care costs exponentially and are now shutting down the government,” adding that “they [Democrats] try to cover up their own failures and somehow blame Republicans.”

Warren Broadens Critique As Trump Acts On Military Pay

Over the past two weeks, Warren has broadened her critique of the president's agenda, arguing that President Donald Trump's tariff policies have worsened the housing affordability crunch, that he is "plotting" cuts to Social Security, and that his administration is withholding the September jobs report during the shutdown.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Trump ordered the Department of Defense to continue paying military personnel during the ongoing government shutdown, invoking his authority as Commander-in-Chief.

