Melania Trump Says Secret 'Back Channel' With Putin Helped Reunite Eight Ukrainian Children Taken During War

First lady Melania Trump said she has been communicating directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin through a ‘back channel’ that helped to return eight Ukrainian children displaced by the war, with more reunifications expected soon.

Letter To Putin Sparked Private Dialogue

Speaking from the White House foyer on Friday, Melania Trump said her private outreach began in August, when she wrote a letter to Putin urging him to prioritize the welfare of children amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, reported the Wall Street Journal.

President Donald Trump personally hand-delivered the letter during a meeting with Putin in Anchorage, Alaska.

President Putin "responded in writing, signaling a willingness to engage with me directly," she said. "Since then, President Putin and I have had an open channel of communication regarding the welfare of these children."

"For the past three months, both sides have participated in several back-channel meetings and calls, all in good faith."

The first lady added that eight children were reunited with their families within the past 24 hours.

Nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have reportedly been abducted since the war began.

See Also: Google Tightens ‘Work From Anywhere' Policy, With Even 1 Remote Day Counting As Full Week: Report

US Pushes For Peace Talks As Russian Strikes Intensify

The development comes amid renewed Russian airstrikes on Ukraine's energy grid, which have heightened tensions.

In August, U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Russia has shown flexibility in negotiations, and President Trump has been pushing for a peace settlement.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.