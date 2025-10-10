Trump Blames Democrats As Federal Layoffs Begin: 'They Started This Thing'

The Trump administration began laying off thousands of federal workers across several agencies on Friday, the 10th day of the U.S. government shutdown.

Layoffs Hit Multiple Agencies

A Justice Department court filing showed more than 4,200 federal employees across seven agencies received layoff notices, with the Treasury and Health departments seeing the largest cuts.

Additional cuts were also made at the Department of Education, which President Donald Trump has pledged to shut down entirely, as well as the Commerce Department and Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

“The RIFs have begun,” White House budget director Russell Vought announced on social media platform X, referring to reductions in force. These are different from the furloughing of government workers. Furloughed employees return to their jobs after a government shutdown ends.

Trump Blames Democrats

"They started this thing," Trump told reporters during an Oval Office event on Friday afternoon, describing the job cuts as "Democrat-oriented."

Republicans hold majorities in both chambers of Congress but they need Democratic votes in the Senate to pass funding measures.

Democrats are pushing for an extension of health insurance subsidies that help 24 million Americans who receive coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

Lawsuits Underway

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer rejected Trump’s attempt to blame Democrats for the layoffs.

“Until Republicans get serious, they own this – every job lost, every family hurt, every service gutted is because of their decisions,” Schumer said.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), responding to Vought’s post, said: “There is no question this is poorly timed and yet another example of this administration's punitive actions toward the federal workforce.”

A union representing federal workers, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), also replied to Vought's post, saying, "The lawsuit has been filed." AFGE, the largest federal employee union, represents 820,000 workers.

The layoffs come on top of roughly 300,000 federal civilian workers already expected to leave this year, including nearly 100,000 in what would be the largest mass resignation in U.S. history.

