Gavin Newsom Says LA Fire Victims Havent Seen A 'Dollar' From Trump: 'He's Abandoning Americans While Building Ballrooms'

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) sharply criticized President Donald Trump and congressional leaders for failing to provide federal disaster aid nine months after devastating fires swept through Los Angeles.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Newsom shared a video and wrote, "It’s been over 9 months since the LA fires. We have asked for federal disaster aid for months now. Not a dollar from Trump.”

“He is abandoning Americans while building ballrooms and decorating his office gold. It's disgusting and disqualifying," he added.

Federal Government's $39 Billion Aid Delay Sparks Outrage

In the video, Newsom elaborated on the federal inaction: "The President of the United States and Congress has refused to provide support to those who have been victimized by this arsonist and this devastation.”

“$39 billion for months and months and months. And the President of the United States has said nothing. Speaker of the House said he’s not interested in helping the American people who were devastated… lives torn asunder here in Los Angeles," he added.

He continued, "Where is the accountability in that respect? Where’s the spirit that defines the best of this country? To be here for fellow Americans in the time of recovery… not a word from the President of the United States."

Newsom And Trump Clash Over Wildfires, National Guard And ICE Raids

Earlier this year, as California faced devastating wildfires, tensions rose between Newsom and President Trump.

Newsom invited Trump to visit affected areas and meet first responders and residents, while Trump criticized Newsom's policies, mocked him, and called for his resignation.

In June, Newsom urged Trump to rescind the deployment of 300 National Guard troops in Los Angeles, calling it a breach of state sovereignty that worsened protests.

In the same month, Trump ordered ICE to carry out what he called the "largest Mass Deportation Program in History," targeting cities including Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago.

Nationwide protests followed, prompting the deployment of additional federal troops and Marines.

