Marjorie Taylor Greene 'Disgusted' With GOP Stance, Open To Healthcare Talks With Democrats: 'Going To Go Against Everyone'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) expressed willingness to discuss health care with Democrats, breaking from her party's stance amid the government shutdown.

Greene Urges Action On Premiums But Opposes Immigrant Health Care

Greene took to the social media platform X on Monday to express her dismay at the possibility of health insurance premiums doubling if the tax credits linked to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) expire. Despite her strong opposition to the ACA and health insurance in general, Greene emphasized the potential impact on her own adult children’s insurance premiums and those of her constituents.

“But I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE…” Greene stated.

She clarified that she does not back offering health care to immigrants without permanent legal status in the U.S., but she remains focused on addressing the issue for American citizens.

Greene criticized her fellow Republicans for not attempting to address the looming health care premium increase. “And I'm absolutely disgusted that health insurance premiums will DOUBLE if the tax credits expire this year,” she wrote.

She also expressed her willingness to discuss the issue while in Washington this week, despite the House canceling votes and the Senate continuing to deliberate the House-passed continuing resolution.

Trump Signals Talks On Health Care Amid Shutdown

Greene’s willingness to negotiate with Democrats on health care comes amid a government shutdown that has entered its sixth day. President Donald Trump has also indicated a willingness to work with Democrats on health care and other policies, but only after the government reopens.

The shutdown, which has been criticized by Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for its detrimental effects on Americans, has also brought the issue of ACA subsidies to the forefront.

If no action is taken, the enhanced tax credits introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic to help people afford coverage will expire at year-end, potentially causing ACA premiums to rise by over 75%, health policy group KFF stated previously.

