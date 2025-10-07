Pete Buttigieg Says Trump's Most 'Basic' Job Is To Keep The Government Running And He's Failed At It: 'Shutdown Is Hurting Americans'

Biden-era Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Monday blasted what he called President Donald Trump's party-driven government shutdown, arguing it is "hurting Americans in countless ways already" as key consumer, health and social services slow or stall.

Pete Buttigieg Details Broad Service Disruptions From Shutdown

On X, Buttigieg wrote, "Trump's shutdown is hurting Americans in countless ways already.” Buttigieg claims that the shutdown blocks consumers from reporting and stopping fraud and scams. He adds that it halts VA programs that veterans rely on and reduces Social Security services for seniors and stalls hundreds of new small-business loans each day and delays approvals for new drugs and medical devices. It also pushes food-assistance reserves to the limit for children and low-income families, he claims.

“The president and his party control Washington. Their most basic job is to keep the government running for you – and they've failed," he concludes.

Senate Stalemate Deepens As Policy Disputes Persist

Buttigieg's warning comes as the shutdown enters its second week with the Senate repeatedly failing to advance rival stopgap bills. According to a Reuters report, Democrats have insisted that any agreement continue Affordable Care Act subsidies set to expire at year's end, a sticking point Republicans have resisted as talks remain stalled.

Cathie Wood Sees Resilient Stocks

His view contrasts with ARK Invest's Cathie Wood, who on Oct. 4 promoted a new "In The Know" video arguing markets typically prove resilient around shutdowns and can even rise.

In the episode posted Oct. 3, Wood highlights the stock market's strength amid the closure and points to job-data revisions, recent Fed rate cuts and tariff dynamics as larger drivers than Washington gridlock.

While the White House frames the closure as leverage for policy goals, service impacts are mounting. As per a Government Executive report on Monday, agencies have warned of delayed small-business lending, reduced Social Security field operations and slower FDA reviews — the kinds of effects Buttigieg listed. Senate efforts to pass both Republican and Democratic continuing resolutions have failed to break the impasse.

Buttigieg has been a frequent critic of Trump's policy shifts, including recent fights over airline passenger protections and broader economic claims.

Photo Courtesy: Rich Koele on Shutterstock.com

