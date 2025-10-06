North Korea is reportedly set to unveil its latest arsenal of strategic missiles and advanced weapons at an upcoming military parade, heightening concerns about its ability to target the U.S. and South Korea.

The parade, scheduled for the 80th anniversary of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea on Friday, is expected to feature a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and a range of hypersonic weapons, reported the South China Morning Post on Monday.

Analysts say the new ICBM, featuring a high-thrust solid-fuel engine, may be capable of reaching the U.S. mainland. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has previously stated that he has "assigned special assets" to target American and South Korean military sites, accusing both countries of planning a nuclear strike.

Intelligence assessments suggest that North Korea is mobilizing “tens of thousands” of troops for the parade, which is expected to be a mix of military demonstration and political theater.

Kim’s recent warnings against the “US military build-up in the South” have been interpreted as direct threats against US military bases in South Korea.

Lim Eul-chul, a senior researcher at Kyungnam University's Institute, suggested that North Korea’s move could potentially prompt US President Donald Trump to pursue “another summit” with Kim.

North Korea's Nuclear Moves Fuel Global Security Concerns

This display of military might comes amid a series of events that have raised concerns about North Korea’s nuclear capabilities. In September, Kim Jong-un signaled his willingness to engage in talks with the U.S. if Washington drops its insistence on Pyongyang giving up its nuclear weapons.

However, recent reports have suggested that North Korea has been funneling funds into its nuclear program through a sophisticated operation involving thousands of IT workers posing as remote tech job applicants in the U.S. and other affluent nations. This has raised concerns about the effectiveness of international sanctions against North Korea.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has been increasingly critical of China’s military parades and its alleged support for North Korea, further complicating the geopolitical dynamics in the region.

Image via Shutterstock