Mark Cuban Gives His Take On Immigration — 'Illegal Is Illegal,' But Data Suggests Such Migrants 'Contribute' More Than They Take

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and Shark Tank star, ignited debate on X Sunday by weighing in on immigration, healthcare costs and political posturing.

Cuban Highlights Economic Contributions Of Undocumented Immigrants

Cuban posted a series of messages responding to other X users, tackling complex issues around undocumented immigrants and public healthcare.

He began by acknowledging the legality issue but highlighted economic contributions, tweeting, "Illegal is illegal. No way around it. But, the data says that they contribute more than they take."

He also weighed in on state policies, arguing that states should have the right to spend federal and local resources as they see fit.

Cuban Suggests Paid Self-Deportation To Cut Immigration Costs

Cuban also suggested practical measures to address immigration, saying, "I got no problem with offering more money for self-deportation. Cheaper to taxpayers. The only humane option so far."

See Also: Mitch McConnell Says Trump Tariffs-Ushered Era Has ‘Similarities’ With The 1930s: ‘This Is The Most Dangerous Period Since Before World War Two’

Court Blocks Trump's Birthright Citizenship Order, Offers Cash To Migrant Kids

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court dealt a major blow to President Donald Trump's immigration agenda by ruling that his executive order to end birthright citizenship violated the Constitution and longstanding legal precedent.

The First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court's injunction, stating the order contradicted the 14th Amendment and citing landmark cases like United States v. Wong Kim Ark.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta praised the decision and vowed to continue opposing the order.

Last week, the Trump administration reportedly offered cash payments to unaccompanied migrant children aged 14 or older who agreed to leave the U.S.

The one-time stipend, confirmed by ICE, was initially aimed at 17-year-olds and would be paid only after an immigration judge approved the departure, excluding children from Mexico.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.







