Elizabeth Warren Says Trump Is 'Plotting' To Reduce Social Security Benefits For Older Americans: 'We Must Call It Out And Stop These Cuts'

On Sunday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) took to X to accuse Donald Trump of planning to reduce Social Security benefits for older Americans.

Trump Is ‘Plotting’ To Cut Social Security Benefits

Warren’s post highlighted a contradiction between Trump’s campaign promises and his current actions. She urged the public to “call it out and stop these cuts.”

The tweet came amid ongoing debate over Social Security policies under the Trump administration. In her post, Warren cited a Washington Post report revealing that officials had considered removing age as a factor in determining a person's ability to work.

Plans Under Review To Curb Social Security Claims

The Trump administration was reportedly developing plans to make it more difficult for older Americans to qualify for Social Security disability benefits by potentially eliminating or raising the age threshold used in eligibility determinations.

The proposed changes, which officials said would modernize the disability evaluation process, could have resulted in hundreds of thousands of people losing benefits, according to policy experts who estimated the impact. Critics argued the rule changes represented significant cuts to the disability insurance program, while supporters contended that evolving work opportunities justified updating decades-old criteria.

A Social Security Administration spokesperson confirmed to the Post that the agency is working on plans to “propose improvements to the disability adjudication process” to ensure the program “remains current.”

Retirement Age Controversy Attracted Criticism

Warren’s accusations are significant as they challenge Trump’s commitment to protecting Social Security, a key issue for many Americans. Previously, Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano walked back comments made on Fox Business suggesting the Trump administration was considering raising the full retirement age. Later the Social Security Administration clarified that neither Trump nor Bisignano supports raising the retirement age or cutting benefits. The clarification came as Congress faces mounting pressure to address the program's looming 2034 insolvency, with bipartisan senators proposing a $1.5 trillion investment fund to sustain payouts.

Trump Administration Fudging The Numbers?

In the past, Warren has accused the Trump administration of “fudging the numbers” related to Social Security wait times, calling for an independent investigation. Her concerns are shared by others, including Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who warned about potential privatization efforts. Trump’s proclamation on the 90th anniversary of the Social Security Act emphasized his commitment to the program, yet it has not put a lid on the ongoing debate surrounding Social Security.

