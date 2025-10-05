Congressman Misses Out On 67% Intel Gains, 100K Federal Workers To Resign And More: This Week In Politics

Donald Trump has been at the center of some significant events this week. Here’s a quick recap of the top political stories that unfolded over the weekend.

Nearly 100,000 Federal Workers Set To Resign

Approximately 100,000 federal employees are expected to resign from their positions, marking the largest mass resignation of government employees in U.S. history. The resignations, scheduled for Tuesday, are part of a program initiated by President Donald Trump at the beginning of his second term. The resignations coincide with a crucial funding deadline for Congress, with the White House instructing federal agencies to prepare for extensive layoffs if a deal is not reached.

Congressman Misses Out On 67% Gains Selling Intel Stock Early

The U.S. Government took a 10% stake in semiconductor company Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). With the stock up over 50% since the stake was taken, President Donald Trump is gaining praise. One member of Congress may be wishing they held on to shares a bit longer.

Tesla, Rivals Brace For EV Market ‘Collapse’—Thanks To Trump

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) and other automakers are grappling with what could be a sharp disruption to the EV market after federal subsidies that had helped sustain demand have expired. Executives warn that the removal of these incentives could trigger a sudden decline in sales, posing a significant challenge for companies that have invested billions in electrification.

Trump Kickstarts ‘New Gold Rush’ Nano Nuclear CEO Says

The Trump administration’s decision to integrate nuclear energy into national security planning and AI data infrastructure marks a fundamental shift in the way America views nuclear power and supercharges the industry. CEO of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. James Walker told Benzinga what the changes mean for his company and the nuclear energy industry as a whole.

USA Rare Earth Stock Jumps On White House Talks

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR) stock climbed on Friday in premarket trading as investors digest comments from the CEO confirming the company is in discussion with the Trump administration. USA Rare Earth shares climbed sharply after CEO Barbara Humpton told CNBC the company is in regular talks with the White House, sparking speculation about a possible deal.

