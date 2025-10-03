Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) criticized President Donald Trump for his actions during the ongoing government shutdown, and warned of a potential health insurance catastrophe.

Sanders Likens Trump's Actions To Civil War Crisis

Sanders accused Trump of acting “unconstitutionally and illegally,” and warned that the U.S. is facing a crisis comparable to the Civil War, in an interview with MSNBC on Thursday.

“Maybe the worst crisis in America, literally, since the Civil War,” stated Sanders.

Sanders criticized Trump’s decision to withhold billions of dollars in federal funding from states that did not vote for him, calling it “illegal, outrageous, [and] unconstitutional.” He also accused the president of seeking to consolidate power for himself and his allies.

He further condemned the Republicans for their refusal to negotiate, stating that the shutdown debate is a matter of bipartisanship and negotiation. Sanders strongly opposed this possibility, stating that he would not vote for such a proposal.

Shutdown Could Double Healthcare Premiums, Cost Lives

Sanders warned of the potential consequences of the shutdown, citing a Kaiser Family Foundation study that predicts a doubling of healthcare premiums for 24 million Americans and the loss of health insurance for 15 million people. This could result in 50,000 unnecessary deaths each year, he said.

“Our job is to make it very difficult for Republicans to go back to their districts and explain to their constituents why their premiums, which are today unaffordable, are going to double.”

Shutdown Fuels Clashes Over Economy And Healthcare

The ongoing government shutdown has been a point of contention between the Republican and Democratic parties. On the first day of the shutdown, Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) accused the Republicans of pushing a misleading healthcare plan.

Despite President Trump’s claim that “inflation has been defeated,” multiple reports suggest otherwise, pointing to ongoing price hikes on everyday essentials like groceries and energy.

The ongoing government shutdown is also seen as a direct threat to economic momentum and American livelihoods. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that the shutdown could hit the GDP, growth, and working Americans.

