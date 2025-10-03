Ron DeSantis Cites Poll On X Showing 62% Favor Killing H-1B Visas As Trump's $100,000 Fee Gain Mixed Views From Tech Titans, Economists

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) shared the result of a new poll showing strong support for eliminating H-1B visas as President Donald Trump's plan to impose a $100,000 application fee starting in 2026 sparks mixed views from business leaders, economists and tech executives.

DeSantis Poll Shows Majority Back Elimination

DeSantis shared the results of his poll on X, formerly Twitter, in which 62.3% of more than 49,000 respondents voted to eliminate the H-1B program.

Another 31.4% supported reforms, while just 6.3% wanted the program kept unchanged.

"By a 2 to 1 margin, respondents favor eliminating H1B visas," DeSantis wrote after posting the results.

The poll adds fuel to the debate as Trump prepares to raise the H-1B visa cost more than tenfold compared with the Joe Biden era, a move his administration argues will reshape foreign hiring.

Trump's $100,000 Visa Fee Proposal

In a proclamation signed this year, Trump required all new H-1B applications filed from 2026 onward to include a one-time $100,000 payment. The fee will not apply to renewals or current visa holders.

The H-1B program, created by the Immigration Act of 1990, allows U.S. employers to hire foreign professionals in specialty fields such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

It has become a vital pipeline for tech firms and startups.

How Tech Leaders And Economists Reacted

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang endorsed the move, calling it "a great start" and noting that America's brand is tied to the "American dream."

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) co-founder Reed Hastings also supported the measure, calling it a "great solution."

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon urged the White House to support "good immigration," saying, "I would beg the President."

Kevin O'Leary argued the policy will "hurt innovation long-term," while Nobel laureate Paul Krugman labeled it "disastrous" for America's tech and research leadership.

Political Stakes And Industry Consequences

The sharp divide underscores the stakes for both Silicon Valley and Washington.

Companies including Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) are among the heaviest users of H-1B visas.

Photo courtesy: Cristian Storto on Shutterstock.com