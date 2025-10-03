Kamala Harris Says Project 2025 Was Trump's 'Blueprint To Seize Unchecked Power' And Now He's Implementing It In 'Front Of Our Eyes'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday forcefully said Project 2025 was always President Donald Trump's blueprint to seize unchecked power over the federal government and restrict Americans' freedoms, publicly calling it "always the plan."

Kamala Harris Cites Trump’s Post On Russ Vought

"This was always the plan. Project 2025 was Donald Trump’s blueprint to seize unchecked power within the federal government and restrict Americans’ freedoms. And he is implementing it right in front of our eyes," Harris wrote on X.

The Truth Social post, made by Trump on Thursday, that Harris shared read, "I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent."

Shutdown Tactics And Firings Threats Escalate Quickly

Trump has leaned into the shutdown, urging Republicans on Wednesday through a separate Truth Social post, to use it to clear "dead wood" from federal ranks and saying his administration could cut Democrats' favored programs if the government remains closed.

That stance follows a White House budget office memo on Tuesday directing agencies to prepare for mass firings during a shutdown. Asked about the memo, Trump told One America News, "there could be firings, and that's their fault," blaming Democrats.

Russ Vought’s Funding Cuts And GOP Leaders Respond

Meanwhile, director of the Office of Management and Budget, Russell Vought, a chief architect of the 2023 conservative "Project 2025" blueprint, announced plans on Thursday to freeze $18 billion for New York City transportation projects and cancel $7.6–$8 billion for clean-energy efforts across 16 Democratic-led states.

Republicans counter that Democrats triggered the stalemate by insisting the bill extend Affordable Care Act subsidies. Some say the closure gives Trump leverage. Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), during a recent appearance on the "Moon Griffon Show," a local radio show in Johnson's home state of Louisiana, said Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) "walked right into" a trap and "handed President Trump the keys to the kingdom."

