President Donald Trump, has revealed that he is meeting with Russ Vought, a key figure in PROJECT 2025, to discuss cutting Democrat-run agencies.

Trump Calls Democrat Agencies ‘Political Scam’

Trump shared this news on his Truth Social on Thursday. He also expressed his surprise at the “unprecedented opportunity” given by the Radical Left Democrats.

Trump expressed surprise at the opportunity given to him by the “Radical Left Democrats”, sarcastically hinting at their possible intent to “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN”.

His post suggested that the meeting’s agenda would focus on the potential reduction of Democrat Agencies, which he referred to as a “political SCAM”.

Federal layoffs, Resignations Add Pressure On US Economy

This meeting comes in the wake of a reported historic mass resignation of approximately 100,000 federal employees, part of a program initiated by Trump at the beginning of his second term. This unprecedented move coincides with a crucial funding deadline for Congress, with the White House instructing federal agencies to prepare for extensive layoffs if a deal is not reached.

The Trump administration has warned that the shutdown could lead to a weekly GDP loss of $15 billion and an additional 43,000 unemployed individuals if it lasts a month.

Meanwhile, a weak private-sector ADP Employment report has intensified fears of a looming economic downturn, with U.S. private payrolls unexpectedly shedding 32,000 jobs in September.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ) climbed 14.34% and 18.23%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

READ NEXT:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image Via Shutterstock