US Government Shuts Down As Trump's Last Ditch Effort Fails: From Jobs To Travel And More, Here's The Potential Impact

The U.S. federal government officially entered a shutdown at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 1, after Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending plan.

While the headline news introduces a new layer of uncertainty for markets, historical data suggests that these events are often short-lived and have a limited long-term impact on equities.

For investors, looking past the political turbulence is often key. Here are the facts you need to know:

Shutdowns Are Typically Brief And Markets Are Resilient

History shows that government shutdowns are generally not a reason to panic-sell. The U.S. government has shut down 20 times since 1976, with the average shutdown lasting only eight days.

While some market volatility can occur, investors have generally looked past these budget-related disruptions. Market performance following a shutdown has been strong.

The S&P 500 has historically posted average returns of 1.2% one month and 2.9% three months after a budget is passed.

One year after a shutdown ends, the S&P 500 posts an average gain of +13% and has ended higher in 86% of cases, according to The Kobeissi Letter.

The Biggest Risk: An Economic Data Blackout

The most significant immediate impact for financial markets is the suspension of vital economic data.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics confirmed it will not collect or release any data during the shutdown, meaning this Friday's highly anticipated jobs report will be delayed.

This "data blackout" is the primary concern for investors and the Federal Reserve, as it muddies the economic outlook. As Jim Bianco, President at Bianco Research LLC, noted, a prolonged delay in statistical reports can become a significant issue, making it difficult for policymakers and investors to make informed decisions.

Duration Is Everything

While short-term shutdowns have a minimal economic impact, the longer the closure lasts, the greater the hit to growth.

A shutdown can reduce government spending, delay paychecks for hundreds of thousands of federal workers, and disrupt private businesses that rely on government services.

The 16-day shutdown in 2013, for example, lowered annualized GDP growth by as much as 0.6%, according to the Office of Management and Budget.

For now, LPL Research notes that such events can create tactical opportunities to buy into a seasonally strong period for stocks. However, the key risk remains a prolonged political stalemate that could have a more tangible effect on the economy.

Which Other Services And Institutions Are Closed During A Shutdown?

Military employees would likely not be paid during a shutdown.

National parks would be closed.

The Labor Department and IRS would operate on a limited basis, with no manned help lines for consumers.

Regional Department of Veterans Affairs offices are expected to close.

Social security benefits would still go out.

The FDA would not process any new drug applicants.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits would be covered for up to one month.

The National Zoo and the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. would not open.

Price Action

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY) and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose on Tuesday. The SPY was up 0.38% at $666.18, while the QQQ rose 0.27% to $600.37, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The futures of the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq 100 indices were lower on Wednesday.

