Trump Calls Michigan Church Shooting, Blaze 'Horrendous' As Four Dead, Eight Injured, Vance Calls It An 'Awful Situation'

A gunman drove his truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during Sunday services, opening fire on worshippers before setting the building on fire, leaving four dead and eight others injured, officials said.

Gunman Attacks LDS Congregation During Sunday Service

Police identified the suspect as 40-year-old Thomas Jacob Sanford of Burton, Michigan. Michigan State Police said Sanford rammed the church doors at around 10:25 a.m., then fired on congregants, reported ABC News.

"He ran the vehicle through the front door, exited and started firing shots," said Chief Investigator Renye.

Sanford later ignited the fire using gasoline, causing a five-alarm blaze that partially collapsed the building.

Multiple Fatalities And Hospitalized Victims In Church Shooting

Responding officers engaged Sanford in a shootout, killing him at the scene.

Of the victims, one died immediately from gunfire, another later at the hospital, and two more perished in the fire.

Eight others remain hospitalized, seven stable and one in critical condition. The FBI is leading the investigation, calling it an "act of targeted violence" and reviewing whether the attack was connected to recent threats or the death of LDS President Russell M. Nelson.

See Also: ‘Against The Principles Of The Fourth Amendment’ 80,000 AI Cameras Track Americans Daily As CEO Claims He Can Eliminate All Crime In 10 Years

Trump And US Leaders React To Grand Blanc LDS Church Shooting

President Donald Trump responded to two major events on Sunday. He condemned the tragic shooting at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, calling it a targeted attack on Christians and emphasizing the urgent need to end the "epidemic of violence" in the United States.

He confirmed that the FBI is leading the federal investigation and urged prayers for the victims and their families.

Later, Trump mourned the passing of Russell M. Nelson, the 101-year-old President and Prophet of the LDS Church.

He highlighted Nelson's lifelong dedication to spiritual leadership and medical innovation, extending condolences to his family, including his wife Wendy, 10 children, 57 grandchildren, and over 167 great-grandchildren, as well as members of the church nationwide.

Several U.S. political and law enforcement leaders reacted to the tragic shooting and fire at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer (D-Mich.) expressed heartbreak for the community and gratitude to first responders, emphasizing the unacceptable nature of violence in places of worship.

Vice President JD Vance urged prayers for victims and responders, noting federal oversight of the incident.

Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed briefings on the situation and the arrival of FBI and ATF agents, calling the attack chilling.

FBI Director Kash Patel condemned the act as cowardly and criminal, offering prayers for the victims and their families.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) highlighted the broader implications for religious freedom and denounced hate and violence in the U.S.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.