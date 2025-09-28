Trump Slams Report Alleging Hundreds of FBI Agents Were Embedded in Capitol Riot Crowd

President Donald Trump has expressed his indignation over a report suggesting the involvement of 274 undercover FBI agents during the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.

Trump is seeking answers from the FBI’s former director, Christopher Wray, following a Blaze report on it. The Blaze report contradicts a Justice Department Inspector General report, claiming that the FBI had privately admitted to the presence of these undercover agents.

On Saturday Trump shared his grievances on Truth Social post, stating, “It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax.”

He further demanded the identification of these agents and a detailed account of their activities on that day.

The Justice Department’s official watchdog had earlier released a report denying the presence of undercover FBI employees in the protest crowds or at the Capitol on January 6.

However, it did acknowledge that the FBI had 26 confidential human sources in the crowd that day, including four who entered the Capitol Building without authorization.

Earlier in September, a GOP-led House voted to form a new subcommittee to investigate the Capitol riot. The subcommittee, chaired by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Ga.), aims to determine the number of informants present and their roles during the event.

The FBI has yet to comment on the matter. Christopher Wray had previously testified to Congress that the FBI did not instigate the riot, but declined to disclose the number of informants present that day.

The revelation of the alleged presence of undercover FBI agents during the Capitol riot has stirred controversy and raised questions about the FBI’s role and actions on that day.

The formation of a new subcommittee to investigate the event signifies the gravity of the situation and the need for transparency.

The outcome of this investigation could have significant implications on the credibility and public trust in the FBI and the Justice Department.

