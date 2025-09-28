Trump And Musk Reunite, Nuclear Stocks Soar, Kimmel's Comeback Breaks Records And More: This Week In Politics

It’s been an eventful week with significant developments in the world of politics and late-night television.

Trump And Musk Reunite

President Donald Trump and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk met for the first time in months at the memorial service of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The reunion has sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation.

Trump and Musk were seen exchanging smiles and engaging in conversation at the event, leading to further speculation about the pair setting their differences aside. The official White House handle on the social media platform X also shared a picture of the pair.

Elon Musk’s Tesla Urges Trump Not to Repeal 2009 Endangerment Finding

Tesla Inc. has reportedly urged the Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) not to repeal emissions standards dictating the auto industry. This comes following the EPA’s proposal to repeal the 2009 Endangerment Finding.

Repealing the standards would “give a pass to engine and vehicle manufacturers for all measurement, control, and reporting of GHG emissions for any highway engine and vehicle,” the EV giant said in its comments sent to the government on Thursday.

After Public Fallout With Trump, Elon Musk Shows Support Again

Elon Musk publicly backed the Trump administration following former FBI Director James Comey‘s indictment. Musk posted an AI-generated image on X, showing President Donald Trump arranging pebbles on a beach to spell "FAFO." The post was a reference to Comey's May photo on X, where pebbles were arranged to spell "8647," a message that Trump administration officials saw as a potential threat against the president.

Oklo, Nuscale, Nano Nuclear Stocks Soar: $10 Trillion Nuclear Bet

Nuclear stocks are soaring as power demand multiplies, driven by data centers, AI, and large-scale electrification projects. A recent Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) report projected nuclear energy to be a $10 trillion market opportunity and could serve as "the solution to global power shortages."

Bank of America said nuclear power has been "rediscovered" as skyrocketing electricity needs merge with improving public perception and strong government backing of the industry.

Kimmel’s Comeback Shatters Records With 343% Surge

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returned to air Tuesday night after a brief suspension from ABC parent company Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). In his return, Kimmel set new high marks for viewership and may have silenced criticism from President Donald Trump over “bad ratings,” at least temporarily.

Initial data from Nielsen shows 6.26 million viewers for Tuesday night’s show, a 343% increase from the show’s previous season average of 1.4 million viewers per episode.

