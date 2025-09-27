Gov. Bill Lee (R-Tenn.) announced Friday that additional federal agents and state resources will arrive in Memphis next week to help curb violent crime.

The reinforcements, which include National Guard troops deputized by the U.S. Marshals Service, will join a new multi-agency effort known as the "Memphis Safe Task Force."

The Associated Press reports that the initiative will bring together 13 federal agencies, state troopers, and local police, marking one of the largest joint security operations in the city in recent years.

Lee explained that the Guard members will not make arrests or carry weapons unless requested by local officials.

Instead, they will provide support to Memphis police and federal partners. While the governor previously suggested fewer than 150 troops may deploy, he clarified that the final number is still being determined. City officials emphasized that Guardsmen will wear standard uniforms without masks, and heavy military equipment such as tanks will not be used.

Memphis Mayor Paul Young (D) acknowledged that he did not request National Guard involvement but pledged to ensure the additional resources are used effectively, the report adds.

"My goal is to make sure that as resources come into our community, we find ways to use them effectively and for the benefit of the residents of our great city," the AP quotes Young.

The phased rollout will begin with agents from the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration arriving next week.

Lee added that no state of emergency will be declared, but the task force will remain active for as long as necessary. "Success looks like Memphis being a safe city," Lee told reporters.

As part of the plan, Tennessee will allocate $100 million for public safety projects in Memphis and deploy 300 state troopers, ensuring around 100 are on duty in the county at any given time, the AP adds.

Local agencies, including the Memphis Police Department and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office, already employ thousands of officers and deputies. Federal officials also noted that ongoing operations in the city have produced roughly 500 arrests and more than 100 federal indictments since May.

The surge comes after President Donald Trump announced earlier this month that Memphis would be a target city for federal intervention, following similar deployments in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. Trump said he acted after a request from Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena, who has ties to Memphis through his former role on the FedEx board.

