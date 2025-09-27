Trump's Approval Rating Takes Small Hit in Latest Poll

In the face of growing economic concerns and increasing prices, President Donald Trump‘s approval rating has experienced a minor drop.

According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, Trump’s approval rating has slipped by one point, from 42% to 41%. The poll also found that 54% of respondents think that the national economy is heading in the wrong direction, a slight uptick from last month’s 53%.

The poll revealed that only 35% of respondents approve of Trump’s economic management, while 28% approve of his handling of the cost of living. Both these figures represent a drop from previous polls.

The poll also indicated that earlier in the year, when Trump threatened to impose tariffs, public anxiety over the economy increased, leading to a significant plunge in stock market values.

Trump’s approval rating on immigration remains steady, with 42% of respondents expressing approval, a figure that remains unchanged from earlier this month.

This is the highest approval rating Trump has received on any single issue in the Reuters/Ipsos poll. The online poll, which was conducted nationwide, surveyed 1,019 people and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

The dip in Trump’s approval rating comes at a time when the U.S. economy is facing significant challenges. The threat of tariffs on imported goods earlier this year, which caused a sharp drop in stock market values, has heightened public concerns over the economy.

The poll’s findings underscore the importance of economic management in shaping public opinion, and could potentially influence Trump’s policy decisions moving forward.

The continued support for Trump’s immigration policies, despite economic concerns, also highlights the divisive nature of this issue in American politics.

