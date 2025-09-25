Trump Wants 'Triple Sabotage' Probed After UN Escalator, Teleprompter Fail: 'This Wasn't A Coincidence'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the United Nations to open a formal inquiry into what he called "triple sabotage" during his General Assembly visit, citing an escalator that abruptly stopped, a failed teleprompter and audio problems in the hall.

Trump’s Post Details ‘Triple Sabotage’ Claim

"A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events!" he wrote on Truth Social, after an arrival mishap that forced him and first lady Melania Trump to walk the remaining steps to the chamber.

Trump's post also recounted the escalator stop in dramatic terms. "It's amazing that Melania and I didn't fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first," he wrote.

"This wasn't a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves," Trump added. "I'm sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation."

The President said a teleprompter failure at the start of his address forced him to rely on printed remarks until the machine began working roughly 15 minutes into his hourlong speech. He also said "the sound was completely off," claiming delegates could not hear him without interpreters' earpieces.

U.N. Officials Dispute Any Sabotage Allegations

U.N. officials disputed any sabotage. Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said to the Associated Press that a U.S. delegation videographer likely triggered the escalator's safety stop. A readout of the unit's control system showed a built-in mechanism on the comb step was activated at the top of the escalator. Separately, the U.N. said the White House operated the President's teleprompter when it malfunctioned.

Trump referenced the glitches at the outset of his remarks, joking about a "bad escalator and a bad teleprompter" as he pivoted to criticize the U.N. for falling short of its potential.

White House Points Elsewhere As Probe Sought

The White House, meanwhile, suggested others were to blame. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a Times of London report from Sunday stating U.N. staffers had joked about shutting escalators and elevators, and said the Secret Service was "looking into this."

Trump also asked the U.N. to preserve security footage and said federal agents would review what happened. U.N. officials reiterated the hall's audio system functioned and noted interpreters routinely relay speeches through earpieces.

