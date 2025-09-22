US Lawmakers On Rare Beijing Visit Push Military Dialogue—China Calls It An 'Icebreaking Trip' To Mend Tense Relations

A bipartisan delegation of U.S. lawmakers traveled to Beijing Sunday for what China called an "icebreaking trip," aiming to ease years of tension and promote dialogue between the two nations.

Bipartisan House Delegation Meets Premier Li Qiang In Historic Beijing Visit

The delegation, led by Rep. Adam Smith, a Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee, met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, marking the first House visit to China since 2019, as reported by Fortune.

Li welcomed the lawmakers, calling "icebreaking trip" and said, "It is important for our two countries to have more exchanges and cooperation, this is not only good for our two countries but also of great significance to the world."

Lawmakers Push For Trade, Economy, Military Dialogue

Smith emphasized the dual focus of the visit. "Certainly, trade and economy is on the top of the list … (but also) we're very focused on our military-to-military conversations," he said.

"As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I'm deeply concerned that our two militaries don't communicate more." The delegation also included Rep. Michael Baumgartner, a Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, as well as Democrats Ro Khanna and Chrissy Houlahan.

The lawmakers are expected to remain in China until Thursday.

Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US During The Beijing Parade

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of “conspiring against” the United States as Xi appeared with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

On social media, Trump wrote, "May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration. Please give my warmest regards to Putin and Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America," during China's largest military parade marking the 80th anniversary of Japan's World War II surrender.

He also highlighted the U.S. support and sacrifices made during China's fight for freedom, praising Americans who died for "Victory and Glory."

Last month, the Trump administration reportedly planned to rename the Department of Defense to the Department of War, reviving a title last used in 1947.

Trump said the old name "has a stronger sound" and suggested the change could occur soon. The Pentagon began drafting legislative proposals to facilitate the rebranding, potentially seeking Congressional approval to reinstate the name during a national emergency and restore the title of Secretary of War.

