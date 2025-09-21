Taliban Dismisses Donald Trump's Call For Bagram Air Base Reclamation: 'We Do Not Fear Any Bully Or Aggressor'

The Taliban’s top military commander has rejected President Donald Trump‘s call for the return of the Bagram air base to US control. The commander warned of a strong reaction to any form of hostility.

The Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, Fasihuddin Fitrat, dismissed Trump’s demand during a state-run TV event in Kabul on Sunday. Fitrat stressed on Afghanistan’s sovereignty and its capability to govern itself without any foreign intervention.

"Afghanistan is fully independent, governed by its own people, and not dependent on any foreign power," Bloomberg quoted Fitrat saying at the event. "We do not fear any bully or aggressor."

Previously, Trump had warned the Taliban-led nation with “BAD THINGS” through a post on Truth Social if it did not adhere to his demand.

This was subsequent to his remarks during a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where he mentioned that the US is trying to regain control over the base.

Trump has consistently criticized his predecessor, Joe Biden, holding him responsible for the disorderly US withdrawal from Afghanistan. He contended that the decision left American military assets, including the Bagram base, under Taliban control.

Bagram has been under Taliban control since the American forces retreated under a negotiated agreement. The base is currently a symbol of the Taliban’s triumph and is often displayed during official visits and military parades.

The demand for the return of the Bagram air base comes amidst ongoing tensions between the US and the Taliban-led Afghanistan. The base, a significant military asset, has been a point of contention since the US withdrawal.

The refusal by the Taliban not only underscores their assertion of sovereignty but also sets a precedent for future negotiations and demands.

The situation warrants close monitoring as it could potentially escalate existing tensions and impact future diplomatic relations.

