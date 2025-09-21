Gavin Newsom Faces Backlash From Trump Officials After Controversial Kristi Noem Post: 'Reads Like A Threat. This Is Ugly'

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-Calif) is under fire from Donald Trump's allies and federal officials after a tweet from his office targeting Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was widely interpreted as a threat.

Newsom's Controversial Tweet Sparks Federal Backlash

The criticism stems from a tweet sent by Newsom's press office following a press conference on Saturday.

On X, it read: "Kristi Noem is going to have a bad day today. You're welcome, America."

The tweet coincided with Newsom signing a bill to protect the state's immigrant community, a move he said runs "in complete contrast to what [Noem] is asserting and what she's pushing," reported by The Hill.

In response, Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin called the tweet "a threat" and described Newsom's staff as a "keyboard warrior team" that hides behind laptops to "spew this kind of vitriol but you would never have the guts to say this to her face."

Trump Allies, Officials Weigh In

Other Trump administration figures also condemned the post. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said, "To make a threat like this, especially on the memorial weekend for Charlie, is beyond the pale and totally disgusting. This is what happens when Gavin Newsom lets deranged Leftist lunatics post messages on his behalf."

Bill Essayli, acting U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, stated he referred the tweet to the Secret Service for a full threat assessment, stating, "We have zero tolerance for direct or implicit threats against government officials."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy also weighed in, saying, "This isn't what America needs right now, @GavinNewsom. Come on man. Do better."

Newsom Responds With Humor and Irony

In response, Newsom posted a meme-like SpongeBob-font tweet: "tHiS ReAdS LiKe a tHrEaT."

He also shared a screenshot of a Vanity Fair article highlighting Trump's own history of aggressive rhetoric, including his support for January 6 rioters and past threats against former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.).

Rising Political Tensions Nationwide

Newsom has increasingly adopted Trump-style social media tactics, using memes, all-caps posts, and online taunts to energize his political base. He has also launched a Patriot Shop featuring MAGA-style merchandise and slogans.

Seen as a rising Democratic contender for the 2028 presidential election, Newsom's national visibility has increased, with polls showing him leading other potential Democratic candidates.

His aggressive online presence underscores his strategy to contrast with President Trump while engaging voters on high-profile national issues.

The controversy also comes amid heightened concerns over political violence, particularly following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

