Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension Fallout, Bill Ackman's Denial, Trump H-1B Visa Plan And More: This Week In Politics

It’s been a wild week, with several major events in the political world. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Jimmy Kimmel’s Suspension Fallout

The entertainment industry was rocked by the news of Jimmy Kimmel‘s suspension by ABC, a unit of Walt Disney Co DIS. The suspension could have a significant impact on viewership and the streaming sector. Searches for “cancel Disney+” and “cancel Disney plus” hit 12-month highs, reflecting the public’s reaction to the news.

Bill Ackman Denies Candace Owens’ Claims

Billionaire investor Bill Ackman has refuted the allegations made by conservative commentator Candace Owens. Owens claimed that Ackman, along with others, pressured Charlie Kirk during a meeting in the Hamptons. She also alleged that Kirk was offered a substantial sum of money and was contacted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

FBI Director Kash Patel Buys 2 Stocks

FBI Director Kash Patel has made some interesting stock purchases this year. Patel, who previously traded stocks and served on the board of directors for Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT), was asked about these transactions by a member of Congress. The purchases come at a time when Congress is considering legislation to prohibit lawmakers and cabinet members from trading stocks.

Trump Calls On Attorney General Pam Bondi To Act Swiftly

President Donald Trump urged Attorney General Pam Bondi to pursue criminal charges against several political figures, expressing frustration with what he called delays in the Justice Department’s investigations.

Trump’s H-1B Visa Plan Stuns Big Tech

President Donald Trump‘s proposed $100,000 H-1B visa fee confused large U.S. companies, prompting the White House to clarify the situation on Saturday.

