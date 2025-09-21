Former VP Mike Pence Heads To Academia With Faculty Role At George Mason University

Former Vice President Mike Pence will bring his decades of political experience and conservative perspective to George Mason University as a distinguished faculty member, teaching and engaging students in public policy discussions.

Pence Joins George Mason University Faculty For One-Year Term

Pence has joined George Mason University's Schar School of Policy and Government as a distinguished professor of practice for a one-year appointment.

Pence will contribute to undergraduate classes starting in the spring and participate in public seminars on politics and governance, the university announced this week.

"Now more than ever we should be investing our time and resources into civil discourse on campus, and I'm honored to contribute to that mission," Pence said in a statement released by the school.

Mark J Rozell, dean of the Schar School, welcomed Pence, highlighting his "disciplined approach to communication and deeply rooted conservative philosophy" as providing "a principled framework to discussions of federalism, the separation of powers, and the role of values in public life."

Pence's Political Background And Independent Stance

Pence, who served as vice president under Donald Trump from 2017 to 2021, refused to support Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 election and publicly blamed him for the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

Since leaving office, he has founded Advancing American Freedom, a conservative advocacy organization, and taught political science at Grove City College in Pennsylvania.

He also ran unsuccessfully for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

In recent months, Pence has criticized Trump’s policies, including the U.S. tariff strategy and foreign policy decisions.

Speaking to NBC in May, he said, "I've never been a fan of American presidents criticizing America on foreign soil… I thought it was a disservice to generations of Americans who wore the uniform."

Criticism Of Tariff Policies And Free Trade Advocacy

Pence also called out the economic impact of Trump-era tariffs, particularly after Deere & Co. announced layoffs, citing trade restrictions.

On X, Pence emphasized the domestic cost of tariffs, saying, American businesses and American consumers pay American tariffs. "Free Trade With Free Nations!"The U.S. Treasury reported that tariff revenues in 2025 have surged to over $183 billion, highlighting the financial implications Pence has criticized.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock