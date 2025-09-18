Chuck Schumer Unveils 'Real Plan' To Stop Government Shutdown: 'Democrats Want To Meet The American People's Needs'

On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) unveiled a legislative plan aimed at funding the government and shielding millions of Americans from rising healthcare costs, warning that Republican inaction could trigger a government shutdown.

Democrats Release Comprehensive Plan To Protect ACA And Fund Government

Schumer shared the plan on X, saying, "Republicans want the same old status quo of rising costs and declining healthcare. We’re fighting back with a real plan that addresses the American people’s needs."

The proposal would extend Affordable Care Act premium tax credits, reverse healthcare cuts that could leave millions uninsured, and maintain Congress's control over federal spending.

Schumer said President Donald Trump is "just still pushing for a shutdown by telling Republicans not to even talk to us."

Schumer Blasts GOP Inaction And Warns Of Potential Shutdown

Schumer criticized the GOP's approach, stating, "Americans deserve better than more of the same failed Republican agenda… If Republicans stubbornly refuse to work with Democrats, they will bear the blame for shutting down the government."

Senate Democrats emphasized that they have repeatedly invited bipartisan negotiations, but Republicans have so far refused to meet.

Schumer added, "With two weeks left before funding runs out, Democrats are fighting for American families and we're ready to work around the clock to deliver for them."

Lawmakers Warn Of Republican Healthcare Cuts Threatening Millions

On Tuesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said she had not had the chance to question Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. about the Trump administration's plan to cut health insurance for 15 million people.

Warren posted on X that she was "still waiting to find out how Trump and Republicans think cutting health insurance for 15 MILLION Americans makes America healthy again" and pledged to restore access to high-quality, affordable healthcare.

Earlier in June, former President Barack Obama criticized Republican efforts to weaken the Affordable Care Act, saying they would put millions of Americans at risk of losing health coverage and urged voters to contact their Senators to oppose it.

Republicans Push Clean Funding Bill Amid Healthcare Standoff

House and Senate Republican leaders are advancing a stopgap spending bill to keep the government funded through Nov. 21 without immediately extending Affordable Care Act subsidies, as reported by ABC News.

Senate Republican Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) warned Democrats they must either cooperate or risk a shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) emphasized the GOP plan is a "clean funding bill," free of unrelated policy changes, while some Republicans remain open to modifying healthcare subsidies before they expire at the end of the year.

The measure largely maintains current agency funding, with limited increases for enhanced security amid growing threats to lawmakers.

