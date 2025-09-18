Tim Walz Declares Third-Term Run After Ally's Assassination, Pledges To Confront Gun Violence And Washington's 'Chaos, Corruption And Cruelty'

On Tuesday, Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) announced his bid for a third term, positioning himself as a progressive standard-bearer at home and a national Democratic figure as speculation about a 2028 presidential run lingers.

Walz Opens Campaign, Blasts ‘Chaos’ From Washington

In a campaign video, Walz vowed to keep fighting "to protect us from the chaos, corruption and cruelty coming out of Washington."

The 2024 Democratic vice-presidential nominee said he had not originally planned to run again but stepped forward after the June assassination of his ally, former state House Speaker Melissa Hortman, as reported by The Washington Post.

"There's two people I saw who could run a House floor, who could manage a caucus, who could message, who could think policy and who could actually get things done. It was her and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.)," Walz said last week.

Progressive Record And Gun Violence Response Define His Tenure

If reelected, Walz would be the first Minnesota governor to win three four-year terms since 1962.

His tenure includes universal free school meals, paid family leave, legalization of recreational marijuana, clean energy legislation, and a "trans refuge" law that drew national attention.

The governor has also faced crises, most recently the deadly shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school.

"I'm heartbroken and angry about the beautiful people we lost to gun violence, but it's in these moments we have to come together," Walz said, pledging a special session to address gun violence.

Walz Rise From Harris Running Mate To 2028 Speculation

In April 2024, Kamala Harris selected Walz as her running mate, elevating his national profile and sparking investor interest in his background.

A former public school teacher, Walz gained strong support from Pelosi, labor unions and progressive Democrats, positioning him ahead of rivals like Gov. Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.).

At the time, he also went viral for branding Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance's Republican ticket as "weird."

While there has been speculation about a 2028 presidential run, Walz said he would rule out a White House bid if he pursued a third gubernatorial term, reported The Axios.

Walz Accused Trump Of Corruption, Self-Enrichment And Authoritarianism

In his April State of the State address, Walz denounced Trump's tariff policies and the Department of Government Efficiency, calling his actions "small, weak, and petty" and likening him to "a man who wants to be a king."

The following month, Walz told Trump's reputation as a businessman was "a myth," describing his leadership as "all about the grift."

He pointed to proposed cuts to key programs that aid struggling families and warned that Trump was "fully headed towards authoritarianism" and could eventually attempt to incarcerate political opponents.

Walz argued that Trump's presidency served himself, his family, and his inner circle rather than the American people.

