Elizabeth Warren Asks How Trump's Plan To Cut 15 Million From Health Insurance Makes 'America Healthy Again'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said on Tuesday she didn't get the chance last week to press Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on what she called the Trump administration's plan to cut “health insurance for 15 million people," arguing Republicans have no credible answer for how such reductions would "make America healthy again."

Elizabeth Warren Says She’s ‘Fighting’ To Restore ACA Subsidies

Her remarks came as the fight over expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies intensifies ahead of a Sept. 30 funding deadline.

"Still waiting to find out how Trump and Republicans think cutting health insurance for 15 MILLION Americans makes America healthy again," Warren posted on X.

In the video she attached, Warren said, “Insurance companies are raising premiums by more than they have in years because of these cuts," and vowed, "I'm fighting to restore people's health care… everyone… should have access to high quality, affordable health care."

Warren Echoes Bernie Sanders On Premium Spike Warnings

Her warning echoed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who urged Congress on Sunday to reverse what he called "Trump's cuts to the Affordable Care Act," citing estimates from independent health policy research organisation KFF that average marketplace premiums could jump roughly 75% if enhanced subsidies lapse at year's end.

Democrats have tied the subsidy extension to negotiations over a stopgap spending bill. As per an Associated Press report, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said last week that "millions… will start getting letters… telling them their health insurance costs are about to go through the roof" if Congress fails to act. Schumer also accused President Donald Trump of courting a shutdown and ignoring rising health costs.

GOP Resistance And Shutdown Leverage Intensify Ahead

Republicans argue the expanded ACA aid was temporary and costly, and leaders have resisted attaching health policy to a short-term funding bill. GOP Senate leader John Thune (R-S.D.) responded tartly to Schumer's call for talks on Tuesday, telling reporters Schumer "knows where my office is," later adding on the floor, "He knows my number. I haven't heard from him."

With notices already signaling double-digit hikes in some states, a shutdown fight could still become the vehicle to renew subsidies, particularly as swing-district Republicans fret over sticker shock.

