Peter Navarro Calls X A 'Cesspool,' Urges Elon Musk To 'Heal' It By Ending Anonymous Posts: 'No More Foreigners Swarming...'

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has called on X founder Elon Musk to take action against anonymous users on his social media platform, X.

Navarro Slams X As “Cesspool,” Urges Musk To Act

Navarro labeled the platform as a “cesspool” and demanded an end to anonymous posts. His comments were in response to a post by Musk, in which the billionaire wrote, “We must fight back or be murdered.”

He urged Musk to “start fighting back by cleaning up the cesspool otherwise known as X.”

“X has become a breeding ground and grooming Academy for the very dark forces,” wrote Navarro.

He called on Musk to curb “foreigners” from harming the platform and change the political discourse. “Elon, heal X.”

Navarro, who had earlier disagreements with Musk over President Trump’s tariff policies, reiterated his stance on the Piers Morgan Uncensored show. He called for an end to anonymity on all social media platforms, including X, Facebook, and Instagram.

“If you won’t say something to somebody’s face in a civil setting, then you damn well shouldn’t be allowed to say it on X or Facebook or Instagram,” Navarro stated.

Concerns Over Social Media Intensifies

This is not the first time Musk and Navarro have clashed. In April 2025, Musk labeled Navarro as "truly a moron" and "dumber than a sack of bricks" on X, escalating their public feud.

In September 2025, Musk announced that X’s algorithm would be open-sourced to highlight its “many flaws” and improve transparency. This move was seen as a response to allegations of ‘propaganda’ on the platform.

The current controversy comes amid growing criticism of social media platforms. Utah Governor Spencer Cox recently criticized tech companies for fostering division and addiction, referring to them as "conflict entrepreneurs.”

