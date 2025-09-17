Chuck Schumer Says Trump Wants A Government Shutdown: 'He Doesn't Want To Do Anything About The Crisis He's Created'

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump "wants a shutdown" and is refusing to address rising health costs as Congress barrels toward a Sept. 30 funding deadline, sharpening a fight over expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies that could push premiums higher for millions.

Schumer Doubles Down On Tying Subsidies To Funding Bill Showdown

According to an Associated Press account, Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) have pressed Republicans for bipartisan talks tied to extending the enhanced tax credits, but GOP leaders have not agreed to include them in a short-term funding bill.

"Donald Trump wants a shutdown. He doesn't want to do anything about the crisis he's created with rising costs for families, with rising health care costs," Schumer posted on X.

Trump Dismisses Talks As GOP Resists Extension

Trump, for his part, brushed off Democrats' negotiation demands. "They want to give away money to this or that and destroy the country. If you gave them every dream, they would not vote for it… Don't even bother dealing with them," he said in a Fox News interview last Friday.

Democrats say they won't support a stopgap that omits an extension of ACA premium help set to lapse at year's end, warning insurers have already signaled double-digit increases if Congress fails to act. Republicans counter that the expanded aid was temporary and costly and several leaders argue health policy shouldn't ride on a short-term bill.

The House GOP's emerging proposal to keep the government open through late November does not include the subsidy extension, setting up a showdown with Senate Democrats.

Shutdown Standoff Could Force Subsidy Renewal Deal

Schumer has repeatedly called for a "negotiation," and Democrats say they've sought meetings with GOP leaders. As per a Politico report, Senate Republican Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) responded tartly on Tuesday, stating Schumer "knows where my office is," he told reporters. "Why do you guys keep asking me this?" Later on the floor, Thune added, Schumer "knows my number. I haven't heard from him."

A shutdown fight could still become the vehicle to renew the subsidies, with swing-district Republicans wary of voter backlash over higher premiums if Congress misses the deadline.

