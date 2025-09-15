Gavin Newsom Quotes Bible In Response To Brian Kilmeade's 'Just Kill Them' Remark On Homeless: 'Whoever Closes His Ear To The Cry Of The Poor…'

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade drew heavy backlash after making a shocking remark about the homeless and mentally ill, prompting California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) to quote scripture.

Fox News Clip Shows Kilmeade Say ‘Just Kill Them’ During Homelessness Debate

During last week’s segment of Fox & Friends, co-host Lawrence Jones argued that individuals experiencing homelessness should be forced to accept government programs or face jail time.

"They have given billions of dollars to mental health and the homeless population. A lot of them don't want to take the programs… You can't give them a choice," Jones said.

Kilmeade then interjected: "Or uh involuntary lethal injection or something. Just kill them."

Gavin Newsom Responds With Bible Verse Condemning Callous Rhetoric

The clip, reposted by The Tennessee Holler, quickly went viral. Newsom amplified it on X Saturday, posting Proverbs 21:13: "Whoever closes his ear to the cry of the poor will himself call out and not be answered."

See Also: Elon Musk Backs Satya Nadella's View That AI Must Produce ‘Socially Useful' Results: ‘The Real Question In The Next Five Years Is…'

Fox News Host Apologizes For Callous Remark On Homeless Mentally Ill

Kilmeade apologized Sunday for suggesting last week that homeless people with mental illness should face "involuntary lethal injection."

The remark, made during a discussion about the fatal stabbing of a Ukrainian refugee in Charlotte, drew sharp criticism after circulating online. Kilmeade walked back his words, calling them "extremely callous."

"I am obviously aware that not all mentally ill, homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion," Kilmeade said on-air.

The apology followed widespread backlash, with many commentators warning his language echoed historic atrocities against disabled and mentally ill people.

Trump Moves To Clear D.C. Homeless, Sanders Urges Housing Solutions

Last month, President Donald Trump pledged to remove homeless people from Washington, D.C., and put criminals "in jail," intensifying a public safety push that city leaders said overstated crime levels.

He said that the homeless would be moved "far from the Capital," while criminals would be jailed.

Reports said the administration began enforcing D.C. laws to dismantle homeless encampments, offering shelter or treatment but threatening fines and jail for those who refused.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued the city's homeless crisis had been ignored for too long. Trump also assumed temporary control of the Metropolitan Police Department, with DEA chief Terry Cole tapped to lead.

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized the approach, calling instead for millions of affordable housing units, rent caps, and an end to tax breaks for wealthy investors driving up costs.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.