Elon Musk's Grim Warning At UK Far-Right Rally Sparks Controversy: 'Violence Is Coming, Fight Back, or Die'

Elon Musk has issued a stark warning at a far-right rally in the UK, forecasting an impending wave of violence.

On Saturday, Musk made a virtual appearance at the “Unite the Kingdom” demonstration in London. The Tesla chief cautioned the attendees, stating, “violence is coming” and they would have to “fight back, or die.”

The far-right activist and the event’s organizer, Tommy Robinson, welcomed Musk’s remarks, responding, “Today, Elon, I think the British public are telling the world that they’re ready to fight back,” reports The Independent.

As predicted, the rally turned violent and 26 police officers were injured in clashes with protestors.

Musk also echoed his earlier comments, branding the left as “the party of murder” in the aftermath of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. He condemned the left for celebrating Kirk’s murder, asserting,

“The left is the party of murder and celebrating murder. That is who we’re dealing with.”

Musk’s participation and remarks at the far-right rally have stirred controversy. His prediction of violence, which unfortunately came true, raises questions about his role and influence in such events.

Furthermore, his comments labeling the left as “the party of murder” have added fuel to the already heated political climate.

These developments could potentially have implications for Musk’s image and his role as the CEO of Tesla.

