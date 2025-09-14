Trump Amplifies TikTok Demanding Ban on 'Dishonest' Media Following Charlie Kirk Assassination

In the aftermath of Charlie Kirk‘s assassination, President Donald Trump has shown support for a TikTok video that advocates for the revival of a law to hold news organizations accountable for spreading misinformation.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump shared the video on Saturday afternoon. The TikTok user, known as @official_elly_may, called on the former president to reinstate the Smith-Mundt Act of 1948.

She argued that this Act held news corporations responsible for spreading propaganda instead of factual information.

However, the Smith-Mundt Act was originally intended to authorize the dissemination of information about the U.S. abroad and to prevent funds from being used to share propaganda aimed at foreign audiences domestically.

The TikToker proposed that the reinstated Act be named the “Charlie Kirk Act,” in memory of the recently deceased conservative influencer.

She advocated for severe penalties for news organizations found guilty of lying to the public, attributing such misinformation to the “chaos, hatred, division and anarchy” prevalent across the country.

Trump shared the video, without adding any additional footage or a text post. The video has amassed 111,000 views and 30,000 “likes” on TikTok as of Saturday afternoon.

The TikTok user also suggested extending the restrictions to content creators who knowingly disseminate misinformation. She expressed hope that her message would reach the president and inspire him to consider implementing significant changes.

This incident underscores the ongoing debate about the role of media in disseminating information and the potential consequences of misinformation. The call for revival and modification of the Smith-Mundt Act reflects a growing concern about the impact of misinformation on public discourse and societal harmony.

The proposed “Charlie Kirk Act” could potentially introduce stricter regulations and penalties for media outlets and content creators found guilty of spreading false information.

However, it remains to be seen how this proposal will be received and whether it will lead to any legislative changes.

