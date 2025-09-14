Donald Trump Calls For Soros To Be Imprisoned: 'He's A Bad Guy'

President Donald Trump has advocated for the imprisonment of billionaire Democratic donor George Soros. This comes in the wake of Trump’s previous threats to prosecute Soros and his son Alexander Soros on RICO charges.

During an interview, Trump branded Soros as a “bad guy” who “should be put in jail.” This statement was made following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Earlier, Trump had threatened Soros and his son with RICO charges in a post on Truth Social. He blamed them for supporting violent protests across the United States, leading to “great damage” to the nation.

In retaliation, Soros’ Open Society Foundations denied any involvement in funding or supporting violent protests. The foundation reiterated its commitment to promoting human rights, justice, and democratic principles.

During a recent appearance on Fox News' Fox & Friends, Trump reaffirmed his threat, stating that his administration was contemplating an investigation into Soros for potential violations of the RICO Act.

This incident marks a significant escalation in Trump’s rhetoric against Soros, a prominent figure in Democratic politics. The threats of RICO charges and imprisonment are serious, potentially leading to significant legal and political repercussions.

The Open Society Foundations’ denial of involvement in violent protests and reaffirmation of its mission may serve to counteract some of the negative publicity generated by Trump’s accusations.

However, the potential investigation into Soros for RICO Act violations could have far-reaching implications for both Soros and the broader political landscape.

Image: Shutterstock/Alexandros Michailidis