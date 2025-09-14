Elon Musk's Two-Word Response, Trump Administration's Patent Share, Palantir CEO's China Warning And More: This Week In Politics

It’s been an eventful week, with some of the most influential figures in the business world making headlines. Here’s a quick recap of the top political stories you might have missed.
Elon Musk Clashes With Energy Secretary
Elon Musk has responded to the U.S. Department of Energy’s controversial statement about renewable energy, emphasizing the importance of large-scale batteries in the renewable energy sector.
Musk’s response came after the DoE declared that wind and solar energy infrastructure is essentially ineffective when it’s dark and the wind isn’t blowing. This statement, made on X, was met with criticism, with Musk being one of the most vocal critics.
Citron Research Backs LoanDepot
Andrew Left’s Citron Research is making a bold new bet in the housing finance space, framing it as a deep-value play, and one that is likely to play a central role in President Donald Trump‘s new housing policy.
Trump Administration Pushes for Share in University Patents
Howard Lutnick, the Commerce Secretary, suggested that the U.S. government might pursue a portion of the proceeds from patents created at leading universities with federal funding. Lutnick, in a conversation with Mike Allen on "The Axios Show," proposed that the Trump administration could seek a share of the profits from patents developed at major universities using federal funding, reported Axios.
Palantir CEO Alex Karp: U.S. Must Strengthen Internally
Alex Karp, CEO of Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR, drew a sharp line on U.S.-China relations this week, warning that Beijing is actively exploiting American vulnerabilities through fentanyl, technology platforms, and influence campaigns, and arguing that America’s greatest defense lies in strengthening itself from within.
Trump’s Global Tariffs Backfire
President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, meant to boost American jobs and revenue, are driving major exporters in Brazil and India toward China while U.S. consumers face looming price hikes.
