Trump Forewarns Of Massive Debt If Supreme Court Reverses Tariffs: 'We Would Have Give Back Trillions And Trillions Of Dollars'

President Donald Trump has issued a warning that the United States could be burdened with an enormous debt, amounting to “trillions and trillions of dollars” if his tariffs are nullified by the Supreme Court.

Speaking with Fox News on the Fox & Friends show, Trump voiced his apprehensions about the potential economic repercussions if his tariff strategy is rejected by the Supreme Court.

The court has recently decided to fast-track a ruling on the legality of Trump’s tariffs.

Trump claimed that the tariffs have endowed the U.S. with “tremendous power” in its dealings with other nations and have funneled “trillions of dollars” into the country.

He underscored the significance of winning the case, attributing a substantial portion of the nation’s wealth to it.

“It's given us a great power to negotiate with other countries that took advantage of us, tremendous power. Also, it's brought in trillions of dollars into our country. It's now in the Supreme Court That case is really important to win because it's made us a rich country,” Trump said.

Trump further cautioned that if the tariffs are reversed by the Supreme Court, the United States will be indebted to other nations for “trillions and trillions of dollars.” He emphasized the gravity of the case, asserting, “We would have to give back trillions of dollars to these countries.”

"That Supreme Court case is so important. And, frankly, this economy, if we win the tariff case — which we should, on the legal merits, but on common sense merits — we would have to give back trillions of dollars to these countries. Can you imagine? We would have give back trillions and trillions of dollars because we got it because of tariffs," he added.

The President’s tariff strategy has been a contentious issue, with critics arguing that it could potentially harm the U.S. economy.

The Supreme Court’s decision to expedite a ruling on the legality of the tariffs indicates the urgency and importance of this matter. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching implications for the U.S. economy and its relations with other countries.

If the tariffs are overturned, it could lead to a significant financial burden for the United States, as warned by President Trump.

