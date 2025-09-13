U.S. agricultural producers are reportedly preparing to travel to China this fall, aiming to boost ties with Beijing amid ongoing trade friction.

South China Morning Post reports that the upcoming mission will involve meetings with Chinese officials in Beijing and a strong showing at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

This marks the third consecutive year that the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA has organized such a trip, though officials suggest this year's mission carries heightened stakes given strained bilateral trade.

The American delegation is expected to arrive in November, with the trip intended to help stabilize relations as both sides wrestle with weakened commodity flows.

Showcasing American Agriculture

The centerpiece of the visit will be the launch of a U.S. pavilion at the Shanghai import expo, featuring a wide range of farm products.

Roughly 20 groups, including state governments, trade associations, and exporters, will occupy a 350-square-meter booth. By comparison, 14 exhibitors participated in 2024 and 17 in 2023, the report reads.

Organizations slated to appear include the Idaho state government, the U.S. Meat Export Federation, the U.S. Poultry & Egg Export Council, the USA Rice Federation, and the California Wine Institute.

The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which is co-organizing the pavilion, said the expo will also feature a symposium to deepen commercial and policy exchanges.

A USDA undersecretary is expected to preside over the pavilion's opening. David Perdue, Washington's recently appointed ambassador to Beijing, may also attend the ceremony, the report adds.

The effort comes as both capitals attempt to cool tensions, underscored by recent phone conversations between U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, alongside talks between defense leaders of the two nations.

Despite repeated promises of stronger agricultural purchases, Chinese imports of U.S. farm products have plunged—soybean imports from America fell over 40% in May compared with a year earlier.

Brazil continues to capture the bulk of China's demand, although U.S. exporters remain hopeful for a rebound.

South China Morning Post reports that The American Soybean Association recently urged President Donald Trump to seek renewed commitments from Beijing, citing "extreme financial stress" facing U.S. farmers. Experts like Xin Qiang of Fudan University argue that both sides ultimately benefit from rekindling farm trade, since American crops remain cost-competitive and reliable for Chinese buyers.

