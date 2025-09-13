Trump Orders National Guard Deployment To Memphis Amid Soaring Crime, Escalating Federal Crackdown On Democrat-Led Cities

On Friday, President Donald Trump announced that Memphis, Tennessee, will be the next U.S. city to see National Guard troops deployed, expanding his controversial crime crackdown in Democrat-led cities.

Trump Calls Memphis ‘Deeply Troubled'

Speaking on Fox News' Fox and Friends, Trump said the deployment was necessary because Memphis faces one of the highest crime rates in the nation, with 2,501 violent crimes per 100,000 people according to FBI data.

"We're going to Memphis," Trump said. "Memphis is deeply troubled."

He added that both Tennessee's Republican governor and the city's Democratic mayor were "happy" about the decision.

See Also: Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin Climb As ‘Greed’ Sentiment Returns; Ethereum Trades Flat — Analytics Firm Gives Its Take On ‘Deep’ BTC Correction

Mayor Pushes Back, Calls For Resources

Memphis Mayor Paul Young said that he did not request the National Guard but vowed to ensure the deployment is handled strategically.

"I want to be clear, I didn’t ask for the National Guard and I don’t think it’s the way to drive down crime. However, that decision has been made," Young told reporters Friday, reported BBC.

Earlier in the week, Young had said he was in talks with the Trump administration about federal support, but stressed the city's needs were primarily financial resources, more patrol officers, and investigative support.

"Memphis is already making measurable progress in bringing down crime," he said, "and we support initiatives that help accelerate the work our officers, community partners and residents are doing every day."

Newsom, Duckworth And Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Blast Trump

The announcement came weeks after speculation that Chicago would be the next target of Trump's so-called "Operation Midway Blitz," which aims to curb crime and bolster immigration enforcement.

Trump admitted he "would have preferred going to Chicago" but ultimately chose Memphis.

Previously, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) denounced the post on X, warning, "The President of the United States is deploying the military onto US streets and using our troops like political pawns. DO NOT ALLOW YOURSELF TO BECOME NUMB TO THIS."

Newsom has previously sparred with Trump over federal deployments, including when the White House ordered the National Guard into Los Angeles without state approval.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), a retired Army National Guard lieutenant colonel, also slammed the decision.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson also weighed in, saying, "The President’s threats are beneath the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution. We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago from Donald Trump."

Wider Deployment Strategy Faces Legal Scrutiny

The Memphis move follows Trump's use of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., where he took control of the Metropolitan Police Department in August.

Earlier this year, a court ruled Trump's use of the Guard in Los Angeles unlawful, but limited the decision to that city. Legal experts have continued to raise concerns about deploying military forces in U.S. cities.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo Courtesy: betto rodrigues / Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.