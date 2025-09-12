Marco Rubio Vows US Retaliation To 'Witch Hunt' After Trump Ally Jair Bolsonaro Sentenced For Coup Plot By Brazil's Supreme Court

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday vowed American retaliation following former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro‘s conviction on coup plotting charges.

Brazil’s Supreme Court sentenced Bolsonaro to 27 years and three months in prison, making him the first former Brazilian president convicted for attacking democracy.

U.S. Secretary Condemns Supreme Court Ruling

“The political persecutions by sanctioned human rights abuser Alexandre de Moraes continue,” Rubio wrote on X, referring to the Brazilian Supreme Court justice who presided over the case. “The United States will respond accordingly to this witch hunt.”

Brazil Rejects U.S. Interference

Brazil’s Foreign Ministry immediately pushed back, calling Rubio’s statement a threat that “attacks Brazilian authority and ignores the facts and the compelling evidence in the records.” The ministry said Brazilian democracy would not be intimidated by the United States, Reuters reported.

Five Supreme Court justices voted to convict Bolsonaro for allegedly plotting to prevent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office after the 2022 election. The conviction stems from Bolsonaro’s attempts to remain in power following his electoral defeat.

See Also: Russian Drones In Poland Like Thumb In Eye To Trump: Need Strong Response Against ‘Toddler’ Putin

Trump Defends Ally, Escalates Trade Tensions

President Donald Trump, who maintained close ties with Bolsonaro during his first White House term, criticized the conviction. “I thought he was a good president of Brazil, and it’s very surprising that could happen very much like they tried to do with me,” Trump told reporters, according to Reuters.

In July, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on most Brazilian goods, citing what he called a “witch hunt” against Bolsonaro. The tariffs mark the highest country-specific rate among recent trade measures, despite the U.S. maintaining a trade surplus with Brazil.

Market Impact on Brazilian Assets

The escalating diplomatic crisis has pressured Brazilian equities and currency markets. Shares of aircraft manufacturer Embraer S.A. ERJ fell 4.65% following the tariff announcement, as the company depends heavily on U.S. jet sales.

Economists warn that Trump’s Brazil tariffs set a concerning precedent by using trade policy to influence foreign judicial proceedings. The U.S. Treasury Department also sanctioned Justice Alexandre de Moraes in July, accusing him of authorizing arbitrary detentions and suppressing free expression.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: BW Press / Shutterstock.com