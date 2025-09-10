Bernie Sanders Says 800,000 Americans 'Richest Country on Earth' — Slams Trump's Billionaire Tax Breaks

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) criticized the U.S. government's priorities on Tuesday, highlighting the nation's worsening housing crisis as millions struggle to afford basic shelter.

Rising Homelessness And Housing Costs In America

In a video shared on X, Sanders said, "What are the basic necessities people need? Well, last I heard, most of us need a roof over our heads. We need decent housing."

He pointed out that roughly 800,000 Americans are homeless and 20 million households spend more than half their income on rent or mortgages.

Criticism Of Billionaire Tax Breaks And Federal Spending

Sanders contrasted these struggles with federal spending priorities, stating, "In Trump's big, terrible bill, not only do we cut Medicaid, etc., we also put another $150 billion into the military. Maybe instead of building tanks and guns, maybe we should build low-income and affordable housing."

He also criticized tax policies favoring the wealthy, writing on X, "We need to invest in affordable housing, not Trump's massive tax breaks for billionaires."

See Also: Trump's Tariffs ‘Shredded' Decades Of West's Efforts To Wean India Away From Moscow, Says John Bolton

Trump Administration Considers National Housing Emergency And Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac Privatization

Earlier this month, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the Trump administration might declare a national housing emergency this fall, a measure last used during the 2008 financial crisis, as concerns over housing affordability grew ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The administration was reportedly exploring ways to cut housing costs and expand supply, including standardizing local zoning and building codes, reducing closing costs, and granting tariff exemptions on construction materials, though no specific plans had been finalized.

Last week, the effort to privatize Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac through a $30 billion IPO led the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to rehire employees laid off earlier in the year.

Under Trump-appointed director Bill Pulte, about 30% of the workforce had been cut, including economists and board members. Several were asked to return as the agency prepared for the IPO. Pulte also removed key Fannie and Freddie board members, including Freddie Mac CEO Diana Reid, while pushing privatization forward.

Sources indicated the administration aimed to complete the IPO before the 2026 midterm elections.

"Where President Trump looks, he finds money, and he’s found money at Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, and we’re gonna keep on making money for the benefit of Americans."

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin on Shutterstock.com

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:



